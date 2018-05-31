These Three Steps Will Help Prevent The Spread Of Disease In Swimming Pools!

It's the final day of May, and already we've had days in the upper '90s with 100 degree temps on the way. If you haven't taken a dip in the pool, yet, there's no doubt you've wished you had.

Before you take the family out to the pool, however, know that most swimming pools can be a breeding ground for bacteria, and can result in extreme sickness. According to the Center for Disease Control, from 2000 to 2014, there were a reported 493 disease outbreaks in 46 states which made their data public and Puerto Rico. More than 27,000 got sick, and even eight died, due to exposure from some disease from pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds.

Our @CDCMMWR team is swimming this weekend—are you? Scroll through our latest #VisualAbstract that provides tips on how to swim healthy in recreational water this summer. https://t.co/15z4Sm8Kky pic.twitter.com/RWnA73Yspm — MMWR (@CDCMMWR) May 25, 2018

According to the CDC, there are simple measure you can take to ensure you are not infected, or don't contribute to the spread of these sometimes fatal diseases.

Three simple measures that include:

-Don't swim with diarrhea (Duh, and gross!)

-Check the pool's inspection score.

-Don't swallow the water.

Take these steps and have a safe and happy Summer! It's already here!

Via WFAA