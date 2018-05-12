These Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Bathing Suits Are Just Weird

See why people are talking about the beard placement.

May 12, 2018
JT
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

If you want to be the talk of the subdivision's community pool this summer (maybe not in the best of ways!), check this out.

An online printing service by the name of "Bags of Love" has created Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bathing suits.  Typically, they let people upload their own images to design their own products, but they couldn't resist.

However, it's the positioning of Prince Harry's beard that has people talking (as you can see below).

Believe it or not, demand for the suits is huge...and keeps growing.

If you want to buy one of these gems (really?), click here.  They're about $38.

Source: Huffington Post

