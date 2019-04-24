These Are The Foods Most Likely To Be Stolen From The Office Food Thief

April 24, 2019
JT
JT
Office, Job, Desk, Computer Banana, Apple

(Photo by Getty Images)

Sadly, we live in a world where we need tiny cages to lock our food in the work refrigerator.

We wish it didn’t have to come to this, but there are food thieves everywhere.  Whether at work or at home, that snack you were saving for later might not be there when you really want.  However, did you know that could entirely be dependent on what kinds of foods you like to snack on?

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll found a list of the most common snack items taken by food thieves. Your partners are generally the biggest food thieves in your lives, swiping most commonly potato chips and ice cream within the home.

At the office however, chips, fruit, and candy are the biggest target for thieving co-workers.

Make sure to keep your snacks safe!

Via NY Post

