Alfonso Ribeiro Says A "Fresh Prince" Reunion Is 'Very Unlikely"

It doesn't look like there's going to be a Fresh Prince reunion anytime soon.

While it appears the cast has remained friends and keep in contact with each other, Alfonso Ribeiro says the "most important" piece of the show's success is no longer here. Ribeiro told PeopleTV's Chatter, without James Avery, who portrayed Uncle Phil on the series, a reunion would be "impossible," or a the very least, "very unlikely." Avery died in 2013 following complications from open heart surgery.

Ribeiro said, "I think it's impossible with James Avery being gone. Do we really want to see Will and Carlton in their, you know, 40s and 50s? James Avery, right, he's actually the most important character on the show. Without him, everything that Will and Carlton did would mean nothing." These echo similar sentiments Ribeiro made in 2014. He told E! at the time, "I don't think we feel as a cast that we would do even our fans justice by trying to make something that we all felt like [Avery> was the centerpiece [of> ― he was the nucleus of that show. Without him, it just doesn't work."

As long as we have the memories and the reruns, we'll be chilling out, maxing, and relaxing all cool.

