There Is Now A Sexy Halloween Costume For The College Admissions Scandal

The Costume Features An Orange Jumpsuit With “Mom Of The Year” Crossed Out

October 4, 2019
JT
JT
Felicity_Huffman

Paul Marotta / Stringer

The perfect Halloween costume combines fear, sexiness and pop culture. Every year the biggest news stories somehow get turned into trendy Halloween costumes, and this year is no different. Yandy, an online costume retailer has released a new costume for the college admissions scandal. The costume features an orange jumpsuit, with “mom of the year” crossed out and “Inmate” written over it.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are the two big names implicated in the college admission scandal that has taken over the news over the last few months. Now, the two actresses can be portrayed on Halloween thanks to this new costume that makes sure to keep things sexy for the holiday. The Yandy description reads, “Oops, you can't always trust those motherly instincts. Turns out fame and intelligence don't go hand in hand! Bribe your way to the admissions office and score the ultimate scholarly achievement (the best mom award!)." 

The college admission scandal costume isn’t the only trendy costume Yandy has released for this year. The online retailer has also put out a sexy Mister Rogers costume, complete with a tiny red sweater, booty shorts and his beloved puppet helpers, King Friday XIII and Henrietta Pussycat. For $70 you can now make sure no one forgets this college admission scandal.

Via USA Today

