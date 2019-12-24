There Is Now A ‘Stranger Things’ Pinball Machine That Screams 80’s Nostalgia

The Netflix series, ‘Stranger Things,’ knows a thing or two about 80’s nostalgia, and now the hit show that uses the beloved decade in their plot has been turned into a classic 80’s game; pinball. It was announced recently that Stern Pinball will be producing a ‘Stranger Things’ pinball machine. The new pinball machine comes in three different versions, and is packed with show references.

Here’s that last minute Christmas gift FOR ME idea you were looking for.

https://t.co/Nt8BFfcZ8b — Doug Sluggo Roberts (@SluggoDoug) December 23, 2019

For those looking to buy one of these ‘Stranger Things’ pinball machines, the game has to be purchased through an authorized dealer. The three versions being released, Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition all feature aspects of the Netflix series. However, it is reported that the premium and limited edition versions of the pinball machine have a built-in video projector that can display images and animations directly on the pinball board.

• Strangers Things LE



Limited to only 500. Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s already sold out!#Pinball #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NNnKZIVykH — Pinball Press (@pinballpress) December 23, 2019

Those two versions of the machine also feature a screen in the center of the board that can turn into a ramp revealing the gaping maw of the Demogorgon. While many fans are excited to get their hands on this once in a lifetime pinball machine, they won’t be easy to come by. The ‘Stranger Things’ pinball machines are expected to sell out quickly, so for any pinball obsessed fans; they should start searching now.

Via The Verge