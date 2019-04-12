There Is An Exact Replica Of Stonehenge In Texas That You Can Visit For Free

Stonehenge, United Kingdom

(Photo by Getty Images)

Stonehenge is one of the world’s must-see attractions that a lot of people will never get to experience.

Thank goodness Texans don’t have that problem

There is an exact replica of the famous monument just five hours away from DFW near San Antonio.  And the best part?  It’s totally free!

Stonehenge II was erected as an amusing art project by the late Al Shepperd and his friend and neighbor, Doug Hill. Hill had offered a limestone slab to Shepperd in 1989, unused in his recently completed back patio. Shepperd stood the rock up monolith-style, and then odd thoughts started to seep into his head. He was gripped by what we've observed as a rare but not unknown malady -- Stonehenge Fever.

“Stonehenge II” was created by Al Sheppard, who decided to build the replica after being gifted a ton of limestone, because what else would you do with a bunch of free of free limestone?

After completing this project, he also decided to make replicas of the famous Easter Island heads, which are also on display for free.

Getting Stoned

If you are so inclined, you can even rent out the area for parties, photo shoots, and events year round! Stonehenge II is located at 120 Point Theatre Rd S, Ingram, TX 78025.

Via Narcity

