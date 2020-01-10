The World’s Largest Nerf Battle Is Coming Back To DFW This Spring

There’s nothing better than getting to act like a kid during adulthood. As adult playgrounds and childhood activities become more popular, a large scale event is coming to DFW that will have attendees remembering the good ole days. The world’s largest nerf battle will once again be heading to AT&T Stadium this March.

Back in 2016, the nerf battle at AT&T Stadium was named the "Largest Toy Pistol Fight" by the Guinness Book Of World Records. Now, the epic battle is back, and hoping to top their own record. For those looking to attend, all kinds of nerf guns will be there, but soldiers must bring their own ammo.

The event will take place on March 21st, and those who join will get the chance to tour the stadium as well. With the large scale space and plenty of inflatable obstacles, this nerf battle should make any childhood nerf dreams come true. Just remember to bring eye protection gear, because no one wants a nerf to the eye.

Via Narcity