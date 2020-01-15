The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Has Announced The 2020 Inductees

After months of waiting, the rock and roll hall of fame finally announced this year’s list of inductees on Wednesday. While some fans will be thrilled, based on the fan vote, many will be upset by the snubs. This year, getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

This year's list of artists entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is out. Four of the six picks were on the ballot for the first time. https://t.co/sAbF4VNcQE pic.twitter.com/jqBJgZQNYr — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 15, 2020

To be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Those nominated, but not making it in this year include Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Soundgarden, and Thin Lizzy among others. Making it into the hall on their first attempt this year were The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

The 35th annual induction of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will take place later this year in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets for the event will go on sale in February, with the television broadcast airing in May on HBO. While many will be upset about those left out, it will be a great night for all those being honored.

Via CNN