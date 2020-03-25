The Pretenders Release The Title Track From Their Upcoming Album ‘Hate For Sale’

The Pretenders haven’t put out a new album since 2016’s ‘Alone,’ and while their latest album’s release has been delayed until July, the band has decided to release a new track to give fans something to get excited about. On Tuesday, the band released the title track from their upcoming album, ‘Hate For Sale,’ and it’s apparently a tribute to punk rock.

Video of Hate for Sale

The new song from The Pretenders comes after the band released the lead single from their upcoming album, ‘The Buzz,’ last week. According to lead singer Chrissie Hynde, “We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that ‘Hate for Sale’ is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre — the Damned.”

Video of Pretenders - The Buzz (Official Audio)

Their latest song is the first to be written collaboratively by Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne. “We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true,” said Hynde. While the coronavirus has caused their latest album to be delayed, the band is making sure their fans are getting plenty in preparation for its eventual release.

Via Rolling Stone