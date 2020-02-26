Michael Scott Goes to Elementary School In New ‘The Office’ Children’s Book

‘The Office’ has been off the air since 2013, but has seen resurgence in popularity over the last few years thanks to Netflix. Now, the hit series is looking to gain a new generation of viewers with its latest idea based around the show. It was reported this week that later this year a children’s book will be published based around the beloved character of the show.

'The Office' children's book is here to inspire a whole new generation of fans https://t.co/UNusAJX238? pic.twitter.com/6gWXrmgIgv — Mashable (@mashable) February 25, 2020

‘The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary’ will follow a young Michael Scott on his journey to become the "World's Best Line Leader." It will be written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, with all the main characters from the show represented. In the book, Michael and his fellow students in Ms. Levinson's class spend the day brainstorming in a meeting, planning and attending a party, and working together to make the perfect line.

Why didn’t they name The Office Children’s book Scott’s Tots? @theofficenbc — NovemberArrow (@NovemberArrow) February 25, 2020

It’s gonna inspire a bunch of children saying “That’s what she said” pic.twitter.com/CX71MBNCWw — ProKings (@pro_kings45) February 25, 2020

The book is written for children aged four to eight, but clearly will be enjoyable for any fan of ‘The Office.’ ‘The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary’ will officially hit stores on Oct. 6, 2020. There may not be a reboot in the works, but at least content from the show is never ending.

