The World’s Most Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner Costs $181,000
The Record Breaking Dinner Is Being Sold At New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse
If you still don’t have Thanksgiving plans, and have money to spend, this may be the perfect option. A steakhouse in New York is offering a Thanksgiving experience worth $181,000. The total package breaks a record for most expensive Thanksgiving dinner.
After going viral last year for their three separate Thanksgiving packages worth $150,000, New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse has managed to top themselves. Their latest viral meal includes two free-range, $145-per-pound gold-painted, gold-dusted and gold-flaked turkeys. What sets this package over the top however is the $50,000 seven-day SeaDream Yacht Club Cruise for two, with luxurious owner’s suite accommodations.
The record breaking Thanksgiving dinner is 3,700-times the average Thanksgiving dinner in America. “Our culinary staff develops the menu and from there we seek out the most expensive ingredients in the world,” said Old Homestead co-owner Marc Sherry. While this extravagant Thanksgiving dinner may not be for everyone, it definitely seems like the best meal money can buy.
