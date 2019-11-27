The World’s Most Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner Costs $181,000

If you still don’t have Thanksgiving plans, and have money to spend, this may be the perfect option. A steakhouse in New York is offering a Thanksgiving experience worth $181,000. The total package breaks a record for most expensive Thanksgiving dinner.

After going viral last year for their three separate Thanksgiving packages worth $150,000, New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse has managed to top themselves. Their latest viral meal includes two free-range, $145-per-pound gold-painted, gold-dusted and gold-flaked turkeys. What sets this package over the top however is the $50,000 seven-day SeaDream Yacht Club Cruise for two, with luxurious owner’s suite accommodations.

The record breaking Thanksgiving dinner is 3,700-times the average Thanksgiving dinner in America. “Our culinary staff develops the menu and from there we seek out the most expensive ingredients in the world,” said Old Homestead co-owner Marc Sherry. While this extravagant Thanksgiving dinner may not be for everyone, it definitely seems like the best meal money can buy.

