The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Be Without Their Iconic Balloons This Year Due To Weather

Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and as people across the country gear up for their favorite traditions, many will be starting their day by watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For fans of the annual parade, this year may come as a disappointment, as the iconic character balloons may be missing from this year’s event. It was reported that due to expected weather, the balloons may be grounded for safety.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Iconic balloons might not fly due to strong winds - CNN https://t.co/6yTtfXYyYa — Cheryl Amber Dotson (@GODZILLASLAYS65) November 24, 2019

Every year, the 16 character balloons are a fan favorite at the Macy’s Thanksgiving a day Parade, but due to expected winds, they may not be included this year. There are expected winds of 22 mph and wind gusts of 39 mph in New York in Thursday. The balloons cannot be flown when sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph per regulations.

This is not the first time the balloons have been grounded due to weather, as the annual event didn’t include balloons in 1971 due to weather. The new regulations were put in place after the iconic Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people in 1997. While the balloons may not be included a decision will likely not be made until Thursday in hopes that the weather changes.

Via CNN