The Kentucky Derby Has Been Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus has taken out yet another huge event, as it was announced on Tuesday that the Kentucky Derby will be postponed. The announcement was made via teleconference Tuesday morning after rumors of the cancellation circulated late Monday night. The Kentucky Derby hopes to reschedule the 146th running of the iconic race to September.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will be rescheduled from May 2, 2020 to September 5, 2020



Additional Information ⤵https://t.co/PTHT2X5Gm2 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) March 17, 2020

Originally scheduled for May 2, the spread of the COVID-19 virus has caused event organizers to reschedule for the safety of their fans, along with the jockeys, horses, and event staff. “Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community. As the situation evolved, we reached the difficult conclusion that we needed to reschedule. At no point did we ever consider canceling the Kentucky Derby," said CDI’s CEO Bill Carstanjen.

This will be the first time since 1945 the Kentucky Derby won’t take place on the first Saturday of May. The decision to postpone the event is still awaiting approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which is expected to come Thursday, With the coronavirus continuing to spread throughout the country, many are just happy to see the event postponed instead of cancelled.

Via WLKY