‘The Exorcist’ Actor Max Von Sydow Dead At 90

Sydow Had Over 200 Film And Television Credits Throughout His 70 Year Career

March 9, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Max_Von_Sydow

Mark Mainz / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV

Hollywood lost an icon on Sunday, as it was reported that Max Von Sydow has passed away. Known for his roles in ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ Sydow had a very accomplished 70 year career in film and television. His death, at 90 years old, was first announced by his agent.

Known mostly for his role as Father Merrin in ‘The Exorcist’ and Emperor Ming in ‘Flash Gordon,’ Max Von Sydow had over 200 credits on his resume throughout his long acting career. “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow," his wife Catherine said in a statement. Sydow most recently portrayed the Three-Eyed Raven in ‘Game of Thrones,’ Lor San Tekka in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and voiced Klaus Ziegler on ‘The Simpsons.’

Sydow’s appearance in ‘Game of Thrones’ earned him an Emmy nomination, to go along with his two Academy Award nominations for his roles in ‘Pelle the Conqueror’ and ‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.’ Born Carl Adolf von Sydow in Sweden, the actor had been appearing in films since his 20’s. Now gone, Max Von Sydow will surely be missed by many.

Via NBC News

Tags: 
Max Von Sydow
The Exorcist
Game of Thrones
viral