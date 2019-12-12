The Best Lightsaber Battle Was Cut From ‘Star Wars’ Prequels By George Lucas

When it comes to the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy, die-hard fans often have a few complaints, but those involved with the series usually come to the movies’ defense. That’s why many were shocked when the series stunt coordinator spoke out against the three prequel movies. According to Nick Gillard, the best lightsaber battle from the prequels was cut by George Lucas.

‘Star Wars’ fans usually point to the three way battle between Darth Maul, Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon in ‘The Phantom Menace’ as the greatest lightsaber battle in the series. However, according to stunt coordinator Nick Gillard the best is one fans never got to see. According to Gillard, due to time George Lucas cut an epic battle between Obi-Wan and six bodyguards in ‘Revenge of The Sith.’

The scene ended up having Obi-Wan use the force to drop a container on the bodyguards. “It was the most complicated fight we ever did, and George said, ‘I’m really sorry, I’m going to drop a container on five of them!’” said Gillard. Fans may not have got the chance to see this epic battle, but luckily there is one more chance for the series to top it when ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ hits theaters.

