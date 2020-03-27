The Beatles’ Famous ‘Abbey Road’ Crosswalk Is Repainted During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Many cities are under a strict “shelter in place” order to stay at home due to the coronavirus. London is one of those major cities. The typically heavy trafficked area is a ghost town due to people being forced to stay at home and off the streets to practice social distancing and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The city decided to look at the upside of the situation and take advantage of the lonely street to give the famous Beatles’ Abbey Road crosswalk a needed makeover by repainting it with a nice fresh coat of paint.

The crosswalk earned its fame the morning on August 8, 1969, when the Beatles spent their time walking back and forth for a photoshoot for their ‘Abbey Road’ album cover.

The popular visited crosswalk became a national landmark by the British Government in 2010. It is a must see for Beatles’ fans visiting London. ‘Abbey Road’ received a 50th anniversary box set reissue last year, which featured previous unreleased demos and from the band.

Via: Pitchfork