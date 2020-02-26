‘The Bachelor’ Announces New Spin Off Featuring Seniors Looking For Love

The New Spin Off Was Announced During The Most Recent Episode Of 'The Bachelor'

February 26, 2020
Seniors

Bachelor nation is about to get a little bit bigger, and a lot older. It was announced during Monday’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’ that a new spin off will begin casting, and they are searching for “seniors looking for love." The network put out a casting call for people 65 and over.

The surprise reveal during Monday’s episode came as a shock to many viewers. ABC reality show head Rob Mills sent out a tweet asking fans to “give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls." One of the show’s producers put a message out on Instagram searching for “outgoing single men and women in their golden.”

Now Casting a new show! If you know anyone who is 65+ and looking for love please pass this on! We would love to hear from them! ❤️ #nowcasting (link on flyer and here: https://seniordatingshow.castingcrane.com and abc.com/casting has the link! )

Some fans got in on the fun, with one even suggesting the first season take place in Boca Raton, Florida. The current season of ‘The Bachelor’ is in its 24th season. Hopefully the elderly version lasts just as long.

Via CNN

