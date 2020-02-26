‘The Bachelor’ Announces New Spin Off Featuring Seniors Looking For Love

Bachelor nation is about to get a little bit bigger, and a lot older. It was announced during Monday’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’ that a new spin off will begin casting, and they are searching for “seniors looking for love." The network put out a casting call for people 65 and over.

To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

The surprise reveal during Monday’s episode came as a shock to many viewers. ABC reality show head Rob Mills sent out a tweet asking fans to “give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls." One of the show’s producers put a message out on Instagram searching for “outgoing single men and women in their golden.”

Some fans got in on the fun, with one even suggesting the first season take place in Boca Raton, Florida. The current season of ‘The Bachelor’ is in its 24th season. Hopefully the elderly version lasts just as long.

Via CNN