Texas Zoo Offers Geoffrey The Giraffe Job As "Ambassador For Giraffe Conservation"

Geoffrey the Giraffe sadly closed the doors to Toys R us last week, and is officially retired after decades of being the face of the best toy store in the universe.

However, if the San Antonio Zoo has any say in it, Geoffrey will be far from done bringing joy to thousands of children. The San Antonio Zoo offered Geoffrey a job as an "Ambassador for Giraffe Conservation," and they believe they could use his celebrity to inspire people to protect giraffes now and forever.

Unfortunately, the giraffe population worldwide has dipped below 100,000, largely attributed to poaching, habitat loss and habitat fragmentation. The San Antonio Zoo wishes for Toys R Us to donate the rights to the popular character saying in a video, "We are passionate about securing a future for wildlife, and we'd like to secure a future for Geoffrey."

In the meantime, the zoo has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting giraffes in the wild.

