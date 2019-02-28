Texas Woman Spends $30,000 On Plastic Surgery To Look Like Meghan Markle

Xochytl Greer felt a little self-conscious after giving birth to her youngest daughter Isla over two years ago.

The Texas woman admitted that no matter how much makeup she put on or how she dressed, she would never feel like she was “presentable.”

So, Greer decided to go under the knife.

She spent five hours in surgery, undergoing a nose job, liposuction on her stomach and thighs, and a buttock lift to the tune of $30,000 in order to look like one of her idols, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Video of Mum-Of-Three Spends $25k To Look Like Megan Markle

Now, Greer finally feels “happy” again with the way she looks. She said, “When I look in the mirror, I’m happy again. I still see me, but a better version of me. I’m at the point where I feel I can put myself out there in the world again. Previously I felt no matter how much make-up I put on or how I fixed my hair that I wasn’t properly presentable.”

