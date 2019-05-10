Texas Teachers Stay Overnight To Cook Hot Meals And Take Care Of Students Stuck Due To Storms

Tuesday, hundreds of students in Southeast Texas were stuck at school due to flooding.

Rising water due to the storms kept students in three counties near the coast from getting home safely, so they just had to stay at school and wait it out. So, if the students had to stay, someone had to be there to take care of them!

At Southside Elementary in Cleveland, about 800 students were forced to stay late Tuesday evening due to the storms. Wednesday morning, about 60 were left. In the meantime, several teachers, the principal, and even the Assistant Superintendent were right along with the kids cooking hot meals in the kitchen, entertaining them, and making sure they were as comfortable as possible as they slept on cots lined in the gymnasium.

This is where the 60 students slept! In their Southside Elementary School gym. Kids are at breakfast now. Teachers—incredibly dedicated, most haven’t slept—folding blankets and cleaning up. #abc13 @ClevelandISDTX https://t.co/LNrJ9bz5sS pic.twitter.com/G5weysfrd8 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 8, 2019

We can’t forget the fabulous lunch ladies!!! Cooking a chicken ring and -- dinner. Comfort food is key to making these students feel safe while they’re stuck at school overnight. Blown away by the dedicated @ClevelandISDTX staff. #abc13 https://t.co/LNrJ9bz5sS pic.twitter.com/BYvt8o3hms — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 8, 2019

OMG. Guess what I just found out?! These aren’t lunch ladies you’re seeing a @ClevelandISDTX principal + asst. superintendent— GLOVES, APRONS ON. Staying late and cooking for the kids. These women CARE. #chills #abc13 https://t.co/LNrJ9bz5sS https://t.co/wpOLmgYHlo — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 8, 2019

By 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, all students were picked up and safely returned home.

UPDATE! All @ClevelandISDTX students at SOUTHSIDE Elementary have now been picked up or bused home. Post breakfast, of course (pic below!) ❤️❤️❤️ #abc13 https://t.co/LNrJ9bz5sS pic.twitter.com/emJmMYvPjh — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 8, 2019

However, Cleveland ISD remain closed yesterday.

Via ABC 13