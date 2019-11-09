Small Plane Crashes In Texas During Gender Reveal Celebration

Gender reveal parties (where someone, or a group of people, discover the gender of someone's to-be-born baby) are taking dangerous turns recently.

A report was just released by the National Transportation Safety Board revealing the cause of a September 7th plane crash: after dumping around 350 gallons of pink water on a gender reveal celebration, a pilot's crop-dusting plane stalled and crashed in Turkey, Texas (about 260 miles northwest outside of Dallas). Luckily, only one passenger suffered minor injuries.

Other gender reveal parties have ended badly, like the one where a car burst into blue flames.

A plane crash in Texas appears to be the latest addition to a growing list of gender reveal celebrations gone wrong https://t.co/p4YmKkyCBw — NYT National News (@NYTNational) November 9, 2019

