Texas Senior Throws Pizza Party For The Homeless Instead Of Having A Graduation Party

June 6, 2019
JT
JT
Pizza, Gooey Cheese, Slice, Pepperoni, Restaurant

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Texas teen Leanne Carrasco wanted to make sure she gave back following her high school graduation.

After graduating from Waltrip High School in Houston, rather than throwing herself a huge graduation party, Carrasco threw a pizza party for the homeless women and children at the nearby Star of Hope Center.  Carrasco, who had volunteered at the center on multiple occasions, bought dozens of pizzas and hygiene kits for the residents.

Following graduation, Carrasco plans to continue pursuing her caring nature by studying nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.

Via ABC 13

Tags: 
Texas
local
Houston
High School
student
Graduation
Pizza Party
Caring
homeless
Shelter
News

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes