Texas Schools To Start Teaching Cursive Again This Fall

This may come as a bit of a surprise, but most school districts in Texas don’t teach their students how to write in cursive anymore.

Honestly, it is a little bit of a lost art, but there are still plenty of people who write like that, so it’s a useful skill to learn. Though most districts have done away with it, the State Board of Education introduced some changes into the education standards known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills or TEKS, one of which is the reintroduction of cursive into the curriculum.

Diane Schallert, a professor with the Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, believes that learning any language, in any type of form (including handwriting) is important. She says, "With language comprehension, there's this reciprocity between producing and comprehending," Schallert said. "By seeing the letter being formed slowly at your control, you're considering its sound-symbol correspondence."

Video of Cursive writing to be taught in Texas schools starting next year

Starting this Fall, students will be taught to write cursive letters starting in the second grade. By third grade, they will be expected to be able to "write complete words, thoughts, and answers legibly in cursive writing leaving appropriate spaces between words." By the fourth grade, students will be expected to write legibly in cursive to complete assignments.

Via WFAA