Texas Restaurant Out Of Avocados Serves "Mockamole," Made With Broccoli And Green Peas

Chacho's is a restaurant in San Antonio, and they are facing a slight problem.

They've run out of avocados.

They only use dark skin, pebbly Hass avocados from Mexico and California, and right now are currently experiencing a shortage. Though it's only temporary, Chacho's didn't want their customers to go completely without guacamole, so they devised a plan.

For the time being, Chacho's is serving "mockamole," a guacamole-alternative made out of various green vegetables including broccoli and green peas. Spices are also added to make a "pretty good tasting product" according to the restaurant.

Chacho's is out of avocados, temporarily serving 'mockamole' made of broccoli, green peas. STORY ➡️ https://t.co/eiuhSlzwBH pic.twitter.com/ME7E5SBuDZ — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) July 10, 2019

Of course, people aren't taking too kindly to the mockamole.

Broccamole is a war crime https://t.co/uvVC0zOjb1 — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) July 9, 2019

"Instead, Chacho's created a 'guacamole type of product' made of broccoli, green peas and other green vegetables."



WTF.https://t.co/Cdi8shcXe5 — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) July 9, 2019

Chacho's management confirmed they could have used frozen avocado pulp instead of crafting their own mockamole, but it tasted so "artificial" they "refused" to use it.

Luckily for Chacho's and guacamole fans, the restaurant expects to receive their normal shipment of avocados next week.

Via My San Antonio