Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Shows Off His Captain America Glass Eye To Chris Evans

Chris Evans (Captain America in the Marvel film francise) got a little surprise yesterday when he was meeting with Dan Crenshaw (Representative for Texas’s 2nd District) in Washington D.C.

Evans was in town to discuss initiatives for veterans with members of the Senate Veterans' Affairs committee. Rep. Crenshaw (who wears an eye patch after losing his eye in combat as a Navy SEAL) revealed his Captain America emblem glass eye. Check it out below!

When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye. #merica pic.twitter.com/0xHb9GjSmV — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2019

