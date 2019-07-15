Texas Ranked One Of The Best States For People Looking For A Job

July 15, 2019
If you're in need of a job, there are few places better to be than the Lone Star State.

A survey has found that Texas is one of the best states in the country for job seekers, according to a study conducted by GOBanking Rates.  We've seen the highest rate of employment growth over the last decade, growing by 20.8% in the last decade.  The rate of employment has grown by 9.9% in the last five years alone.

Those rankings makes Texas the 7th best among the 50 states for people looking for a job!  Ahead of Texas are Colorado, which ranked the best state for job seekers, followed by New Hampshire, Utah, Minnesota, Iowa and Massachusetts.

Unemployment has also been mild in Texas, averaging 5.88% over the past ten years, and 4.5% over the past five.  Unemployment across the country as a whole tends to average around 3.6%.

The absolute worst states for those looking for a job?  West Virginia, followed by Alaska, and New Mexico.

Via WFAA

 

