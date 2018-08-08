Texas Rangers Unveil New Statue Dedicated To First Trip To The World Series

On October 22, 2010, Neftali Feliz struck out Alex Rodriguez looking to secure the Texas Rangers' first-ever pennant, and first-ever trip to the World Series.

Catcher Bengie Molina met Feliz at the mound, where the two jumped into each other and embraced, an iconic photo from an iconic moment. Now, that moment will live forever, outside on the grounds of the new home of the Rangers, Globe Life Field.

Yesterday, the Rangers revealed their brand new statue, "Going to the Show," dedicated to that moment of the Rangers first trip to the Series. Molina was on hand, along with Rangers longtime PA announcer Chuck Morgan, and city officials the officially unveil the piece.

Video of Texas Rangers unveil new statue &quot;Going to the Show&quot;

Today the City of Arlington and the Texas Rangers unveiled “Going to the Show” on the new North Plaza. pic.twitter.com/dHOhXVhpZ8 — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) August 7, 2018

The statue was erected on the plaza in between Globe Life Field and Texas Live!, the team's new entertainment complex. Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said the city is proud to commemorate the Rangers' first trip to the World Series. He said, "Our residents can now remember and appreciate this important moment in Rangers history that happened right here in their hometown."

Via NBC DFW