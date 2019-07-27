Texas Rangers Star Shortstop Elvis Andrus Is Now A United States Citizen
Congratulations, Elvis!
Way to go, Elvis!
Your Texas Rangers shortstop, Elvis Andrus, is now an American citizen: he was sworn in at a local immigration office yesterday afternoon (Friday 7/26/19) after passing his citizenship test. He flew back to DFW on Thursday night after the Rangers beat the As in Oakland.
Elvis was born in Venezuela, but decided to become a United States citizen after the political climate in his native country became chaotic and unstable (for the past five years he's held a resident green card). His wife is also from Venezuela, and is a naturalized citizen. As for his kids, they were born in the United States.
Check out the photo he posted on Instagram:
I will always be very proud of where I came from and I am humbled where my journey has taken me. I’ve learned so much in this journey to U.S. citizenship. I’m thankful and grateful for the rights and freedoms of Americans and will never take that for granted. ----. And I will never forget we’re everything started ----#thanksgod-- #venezuelanamerican
Source: Fox 4 News