Texas Rangers Star Shortstop Elvis Andrus Is Now A United States Citizen

Way to go, Elvis!

Your Texas Rangers shortstop, Elvis Andrus, is now an American citizen: he was sworn in at a local immigration office yesterday afternoon (Friday 7/26/19) after passing his citizenship test. He flew back to DFW on Thursday night after the Rangers beat the As in Oakland.

Elvis was born in Venezuela, but decided to become a United States citizen after the political climate in his native country became chaotic and unstable (for the past five years he's held a resident green card). His wife is also from Venezuela, and is a naturalized citizen. As for his kids, they were born in the United States.

Check out the photo he posted on Instagram:

Source: Fox 4 News

