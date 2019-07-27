Texas Rangers Star Shortstop Elvis Andrus Is Now A United States Citizen

Congratulations, Elvis!

July 27, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sport

Photo Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sport

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows
Sports

Way to go, Elvis!

Your Texas Rangers shortstop, Elvis Andrus, is now an American citizen: he was sworn in at a local immigration office yesterday afternoon (Friday 7/26/19) after passing his citizenship test.  He flew back to DFW on Thursday night after the Rangers beat the As in Oakland.

Elvis was born in Venezuela, but decided to become a United States citizen after the political climate in his native country became chaotic and unstable (for the past five years he's held a resident green card).  His wife is also from Venezuela, and is a naturalized citizen.  As for his kids, they were born in the United States.

Check out the photo he posted on Instagram:

I will always be very proud of where I came from and I am humbled where my journey has taken me. I’ve learned so much in this journey to U.S. citizenship. I’m thankful and grateful for the rights and freedoms of Americans and will never take that for granted. ----. And I will never forget we’re everything started ----#thanksgod-- #venezuelanamerican

A post shared by Elvis Andrus (@elvis_andrus1988) on

Source: Fox 4 News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Elvis Andrus
Texas Rangers
Fox 4 News
United States Citizenship

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes