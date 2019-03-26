Texas Rangers Introduce New Ballpark Food For 2019

March 26, 2019
It's the final season for your Texas Rangers at their current home of Globe Life Park, but if you think that means they aren't going to thrust a whole bunch of new food items in our faces for this season, you are dead wrong.

The Rangers just introduced a TON of brand new food items coming to the ballpark in 2019 that include a 2-lb chicken strip, vegan offerings including a burger and street tacos, and the RWB dog, a ballpark frank lined with red and blue relish.

All in all, there are 22 new food items coming to Globe Life Park in 2019!

Via NBC DFW

