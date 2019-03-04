Texas Principal Reads Books On Facebook Live So Every Student Has A Bedtime Story

Dr. Belinda George is the principal at Homer Drive Elementary in Beaumont, Texas.

Every Tuesday, she outs on a pair of pajamas, logs into Facebook Live, and reads a book to make sure every single one of her students hears a bedtime story before they go to bed.

George told TODAY, “The idea came from a Facebook group called Principal Principles Leadership Group. And from the fact that I absolutely love my children.”

Her “Tucked in Tuesday” videos sometimes garner up to 2,000 views, and reach families from all over the United States. Mother Holly Rudd Buchanan wrote on Facebook, “Watching these from Murray, KY. Our daughter enjoys watching these story videos,” adding a heart emoji to the comment.

Via TODAY