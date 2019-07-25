Texas Officer Rides A Mechanical Bull Instead Of Shutting The Party Down Following Noise Complaint

July 25, 2019
JT
JT
Mechanical Bull, Inflatables, Amusement Park

(Photo by Getty Images)

Last Saturday in Kilgore, Texas, the police were called to respond to a noise complaint due to a large house party.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a birthday celebration for a 22-year-old woman. Though they did ask the party to turn the music down, they weren’t going to let the opportunity to ride the mechanical bull the house set up go.

So that’s exactly what Officer Besser of the Kilgore PD did, and he even managed to stay on the gull for nearly thirty seconds!

The department later wrote on Facebook, “It wouldn’t be a memorable birthday celebration without KPD showing our bull riding skills.”

Via Fox 8

