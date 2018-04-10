Pregnant, Woman

Texas Mother Holds Maternity Photo Shoot At Chick-Fil-A

Liz Smith loves Chick-fil-A.  Definitely more than you do.

She loves the restaurant so much so, she knew there was only one place perfect enough to hold a maternity photo shoot in anticipation of her second child.  Smith said, "If I’m eating Chick-fil-A this much, why not just do it.  You don’t know if you’re going to have another baby again."  Smith posed inside her local Chick-fil-A in Katy, along with her three-year-old daughter, Avery (also a Chick-fil-A fan), boxes of nuggets, milkshakes, and the Chick-fil-A cow even got in on some of the action.  

Smith said, "I don’t think (the cow) knew what he was getting into.  It was a blast.  It was a lot of fun with my daughter and the ladies at Chick-fil-A were wonderful."  As for her husband, Smith received a full seal of approval!  "He thought it was hilarious.  He’s had to get used to eating Chick-fil-A nightly."

