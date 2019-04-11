Texas Man Visits Every Buc-ee’s In The State On A Single Road Trip

The Impulsive Traveler Guy is a man who loves his Beaver Nuggets.

Last summer, the Texas man set out on a quest to visit every Buc-ee’s (at the time) in the state.

He did it all in a single road trip, spread out over a couple of days. He made sure to document his entire journey, especially all the food he enjoyed along the way, which included a breakfast sandwich, a brisket sandwich, a snack cup, pickled quail eggs, trail mix, and plenty of beaver nuggets.

Feel like you’re up to the same challenge? Since last summer, Buc-ee’s has added a couple more locations, including one in Alabama!

All told, the Impulsive Traveler Guy’s trip crossed a total of 1,600 miles to visit all 33 locations.

Via ImpulsiveTravelerGuy.com