Texas Man Survives 1,000 Stings From Swarming Bees

Thomas Mizell was helping his cousin in a Cleveland, TX field last week when he noticed a "black cloud" quickly approaching their location. When he realized the black cloud was a gigantic swarm of bees, all he could do was run.

He told the Houston Chronicle that he tried to run through the woods to a nearby lake, but the stings were so relentless he couldn't see where he was going. He told the paper, "I said, 'Lord, help me.' When I fell down trying to get out of the bees, He said, 'Walk by faith,' so I did. My heart was pounding as I went toward that pond."

He made it to the pond, but not without taking some damage in the process. His wife and their sons arrived to pick him up, and found him lying on the ground covered in stings, estimated at 1,000 in fact. Mizell had more than 135 stings on his head alone.

Thankfully, the stings did not inflict any serious damage, and Mizell was released from the hospital after nurses painstakingly removed the stingers from his body. He walked out of the hospital on his 81st birthday. His daughter, Tresh Holt told Fox 26​, "Doctors said if my mom and my brother wouldn't have showed up when they did, my dad wouldn't have had much longer to live.

Mizell joked, "I got a new hairdo. A miracle. It is. It's a miracle. God spared my life and I'm thankful."

