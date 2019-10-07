[Video] Texas Man Struck By Lightning While Walking Dogs, Saved By Good Samaritan

A Texas man was struck by lightning Thursday while walking his dogs. He suffered “very serious injuries,” but luckily was saved thanks to a Good Samaritan.

Alex Coreas was leaving the dog park with his three dogs in Spring, Texas when the incident occurred. Luckily, Coreas was near the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital, and Corey Hart was standing by to witness Coreas be struck by lightning.

They capture the moment when lightning strikes a man who walks his dogs



"His shoes and his socks got blown off his feet,” said Christy Mittler, who works at the clinic. After seeing Coreas lying in the rain, Hart alerted a technician who works at the clinic, and he quickly began performing CPR on Coreas.

They eventually were able to get a pulse before Coreas was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Coreas injuries include fractured ribs, fractured temporal bone swollen eye, bruising and "many muscle ruptures due to the lightening striking him,” but he will be okay.

