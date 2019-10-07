[Video] Texas Man Struck By Lightning While Walking Dogs, Saved By Good Samaritan

The Man Was Leaving A Dog Park In Spring, Texas When Struck By Lightning

October 7, 2019
JT
JT
Lightning

mdesigner125

Categories: 
Animals
Entertainment
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News

A Texas man was struck by lightning Thursday while walking his dogs. He suffered “very serious injuries,” but luckily was saved thanks to a Good Samaritan.

Alex Coreas was leaving the dog park with his three dogs in Spring, Texas when the incident occurred. Luckily, Coreas was near the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital, and Corey Hart was standing by to witness Coreas be struck by lightning.

"His shoes and his socks got blown off his feet,” said Christy Mittler, who works at the clinic. After seeing Coreas lying in the rain, Hart alerted a technician who works at the clinic, and he quickly began performing CPR on Coreas.

They eventually were able to get a pulse before Coreas was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Coreas injuries include fractured ribs, fractured temporal bone swollen eye, bruising and "many muscle ruptures due to the lightening striking him,” but he will be okay.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Texas
good samaritan
Lightning
weather
Dogs

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes