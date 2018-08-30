Texas Man Saves 94-Year-Old Woman Driving On Wrong Side Of Highway

Thomas Prado usually drives hundreds of miles every day for work. Never before has he seen anything like this though.

While driving on US 277 near Stamford, about 200 miles west of Dallas, Prado noticed a woman driving down the WRONG side of the highway. Prado made the decision quickly to turn around and chase the vehicle before anything tragic happened. He told WFAA, "I felt someone was in danger, or didn't know the potential danger that they could be in. [I just felt> like it was the right thing to do."

Prado was finally able to catch up to the driver, a 94-year-old woman, and convince her to pull over to the shoulder. Prado helped the woman into the passenger seat of her car, and waited with her until the police arrived. Fellow good Samaritans from an Abilene electrical company helped block off the road to make sure they could pull over into safety.

Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Via WFAA