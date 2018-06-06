Texas Man Bit By Rattlesnake Head After Decapitating It

Jennifer Sutcliffe and her husband were doing yard work near their home in Lake Corpus Christi when she noticed a rattlesnake.

Her husband quickly decapitated the four-foot rattler with a shovel, but when he bent down to pick it up to dispose it, the snake's head bit him! She quickly loaded him into their car to drive him to the hospital, when he quickly started having seizures, lost his vision, and had internal bleeding. An air ambulance met the couple on the road where they were able to lift him all the way to the hospital.

More than a week later, the man is STILL recovering from the bite. Normally when bit, a person will receive two to four doses of antivenom. This man had to receive 26!

Video of Man bitten by severed rattlesnake head

Texas is home to at least SIX different rattlesnake species, and in case you suffer one of their bites, we have a small list of Do's and Don'ts for ya!

DO

-Call 911

-Call the North Texas Poison Center if you have any questions about what to do, where to go, or the potential effects of snake venom. 800-222-1222.

-If bitten an extremity, avoid moving it! This might slow the circulation of venom!

-If possible, try to take a picture of the snake that bit you, or remember its markings.

DON'T

-Don't try to suck out the venom!

-Never make a cut near the bite and try to draw out the venom!

-Never use electricity, tourniquets, heat, or suction devices to remove the venom. Call 911 and let the professionals take care of you!

Be on the lookout this summer!

Via Dallas News