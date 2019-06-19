Texas Longhorn Sets World Record For Longest Horns

When we say everything is bigger in Texas, we mean EVERYTHING.

A Texas longhorn just set the Guinness World Record for the longest horns in the world, spanning an impressive 10 feet, 7 inches. That's longer than the Statue of Liberty's face!

HOLY COW (or steer)! This is Poncho Via, a longhorn from Clay County who’s tip to tip span broke a Guinness World Record at 10 feet 7.4 inches. That’s wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face! More on this story tonight at 6:00pm. @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/1UWuOCJIXD — Mary O'Connell (@MaryWVTM13) June 18, 2019

The Pope family says they first noticed Pancho Via's horns when he was about four-years-old, when they noticed his horns growing out straight instead of curving. They say Poncho is a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots, and marshmallows.

Via Fox News