Texas Longhorn Sets World Record For Longest Horns

June 19, 2019
When we say everything is bigger in Texas, we mean EVERYTHING.

A Texas longhorn just set the Guinness World Record for the longest horns in the world, spanning an impressive 10 feet, 7 inches.  That's longer than the Statue of Liberty's face!

The Pope family says they first noticed Pancho Via's horns when he was about four-years-old, when they noticed his horns growing out straight instead of curving.  They say Poncho is a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots, and marshmallows.

Via Fox News

 

