Texas Hospital Goes Viral For Dressing Up Newborns In Thanksgiving Dinner Costumes

Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday themed content is still rolling in. Thursday brought plenty of family selfies and food photos, but the one photo that’s getting the most attention online comes from the Woman’s Hospital of Texas. The hospital went viral on Thursday for their Thanksgiving themed photo shoot in the newborn ward.

While the rest of the country was feasting on turkey and stuffing, the staff at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas were dressing up newborns in adorable thanksgiving attire. Costumes included a tiny turkey, chef, sweet potato casserole, corn on the cob, a loaf of bread, and a slice of pumpkin pie. In their post, the hospital wrote, “These newborns dressed as classic #Thanksgiving dishes take the saying, "you're so cute, I could just eat you up!" to a new level. Thanksgiving at The Woman's Hospital of Texas is sweeter than pumpkin pie!”

The staff at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas were busy on Thursday, as not only did they have the newborn photo shoot, but nurses also held a Thanksgiving Day parade for its pediatric patients, where staff dressed in costumes and paraded around big helium balloons. Clearly, this is hospital is doing whatever they can to keep their patients in the holiday spirit. Now we’ll just have to wait to see what this creative staff does for Christmas.

Via Fox News