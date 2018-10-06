It might be a Texas stereotype, but it's actually a correct Texas stereotype: we love our high school football. And if you're a believer in the phrase: "...put your money where your mouth is," check out the 10 most expensive Texas high school football stadiums.

And just to get this out of the way, McKinney is (technically) not #1.

Here's the list:

1) $80 MILLION: Cy-Fair ISD's Berry Center (Cy-Fair FCU Stadium) (NOTE: figure also includes construction of 456-seat theater and 9,500-seat arena)

2) $70.3 MILLION: Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium

3) $70 MILLION: McKinney ISD's football stadium

4) $60 MILLION: Allen ISD's Eagle Stadium

5) $49 MILLION: Conroe ISD's Woodforest Bank Stadium

6) $48 MILLION: Prosper ISD's Prosper Stadium (this is an estimated cost: the stadium is still under contruction; price includes cost of new natatorium)

7) $47.3 MILLION: Beaumont ISD's Dr. C.A. Thomas Education Support Center (cost also includes natatorium)

8) $41.4 MILLION: Alvin ISD's Freedom Field

9) $39 MILLION: Clear Creek ISD's Challenger-Columbia Stadium

10) $38 MILLION: Spring ISD's Spring District Stadium

Source: The Houston Chronicle

