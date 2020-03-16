[Video] Texas HEB Hired Mariachi Band To Play As Customers Deal With Long Lines

As the coronavirus continues to spread, grocery stores have probably been hit the hardest. Many have dealt with a shortage in supplies and mass crowds as people prepare for the worst. Luckily, HEB isn’t getting flustered, continuing to keep the shelves stocked with toilet paper and water, and for one location, they even hired a mariachi band to help ease customer stress.

One HEB location in Texas has gone viral for hiring a mariachi band to play near the excessively long checkout lines. “Going down like the titanic,” the caption jokingly read in the now viral tweet. It is unknown which location in Texas this video took place.

With so many memes and viral videos relating to the coronavirus, many online were calling this one of the best. As for HEB, they were just looking for a way to brighten up the day of nervous customers. Even when the coronavirus finally goes away, HEB should think about keeping the mariachi band for long line entertainment.

Via Barstool Sports