New Bill Will Allow Beer And Wine To Be Delivered In Texas

Getting beer and wine is about to get much easier for Texas residents. Governor Greg Abbott announced this week that he has signed a bill allowing retailers to deliver the alcoholic beverages. The governor made the announcement in a video posted to his twitter page.

I just signed a law allowing you to order beer and wine from retailers to be delivered to your home.



Enjoy responsibly. #txlege pic.twitter.com/4T6C6B7O77 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 3, 2019

In the video, Governor Abbott said, “Have you ever ordered food or groceries from a retailer to be delivered to your home and also wish that you could order beer or wine to be delivered to your home? Well, I’m about to sign a law that allows you to do just that.” Many have pointed to this possibly helping reduce the number of intoxicated drivers, including the governor who added, “Enjoy responsibly.”

The bill will allow any licensed retailer to delivery beer and wine directly to a customer’s home. This new law will go into effect on September 1st. Many on social media praised the move, with many discussing how this bill will make the roads safer for drivers.

This will prevent people from making beer runs after they've been drinking for several hours and they run out, possibly saving lives and keeping people out of jail. Nicely done Governor. — Just Ron (@ronsanity68) June 5, 2019

Thank you!!! This means less people driving under the influence!!! You may have saved thousands of Texan lives with your signature!!! — Myssie Barajas (@MissMyssie) June 4, 2019

Soon the problem of running out of beer late at night will no longer be an issue. Now retailers will be able to bring beer and wine directly to you, making it easier to keep the good times rolling.

Via Fox News