Almanac Predicts "Stinging Cold" Winter For Texas
We know it's hard to think about winter at a time like this.
We're nearing the end of August and still flirting with 100 degree days, but just a heads up, you might want to grab those heavy coats sooner rather than later. The Farmer's Almanac, is predicting a "stinging cold, average precipitation" winter for Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico...and Texas!
We'll probably see heavy rain by early October, and come December, "above normal" precipitation is expected in the South. Uhh, snow anyone?
❄️❄️FLAKE news alert! Heard rumors of a mild winter? Uh oh, it’s not so!— The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) August 27, 2018
Here's our frosty forecast --https://t.co/cdz3KKn4UD#Winter2019, we’re ready for you!#FlakeNews#TeethChatteringCold#winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/00L2Kv81Jc
After all these 100 degree days, a stinging cold might be welcome, yes?
Via My Statesman