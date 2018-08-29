Almanac Predicts "Stinging Cold" Winter For Texas

We know it's hard to think about winter at a time like this.

We're nearing the end of August and still flirting with 100 degree days, but just a heads up, you might want to grab those heavy coats sooner rather than later. The Farmer's Almanac, is predicting a "stinging cold, average precipitation" winter for Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico...and Texas!

We'll probably see heavy rain by early October, and come December, "above normal" precipitation is expected in the South. Uhh, snow anyone?

After all these 100 degree days, a stinging cold might be welcome, yes?

Via My Statesman