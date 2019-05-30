Texas Edges Out Florida And California, Is The Fast Growing State In The U.S.

May 30, 2019
JT
We all know everything is bigger in Texas, and it appears it's going to remain that way for the foreseeable future.

According to a study from the Census Bureau, the United States' population has grown 19.4 million people from April 1, 2010 to Jan. 1, 2019, for an increase in almost 6% over that nine-year period.  The Lone Star State, specifically, has had the fastest growing population in the country, with more than 3.5 million people calling Texas their new home since 2010, edging out the next fastest growing states Florida and California.  

Three states have actually lost people since 2010, Connecticut, West Virginia, and Illinois.

