Texas Driver Walks Dog Holding Leash Through Car Window While Driving

A woman in Austin saw something quite unusual while hanging out at her father’s office.

Looking outside the window, Reilly Campbell noticed a vehicle moving slowly through the intersection just outside the office building. The driver of the vehicle moved slowly, as they were holding a leash outside the window because while driving, they were simultaneously walking their dog.

Campbell can be heard in the video exclaiming, “So illegal.”

Campbell said that luckily, police pulled over the driver as soon as she shut off the video.

Via UPI