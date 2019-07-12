Daycare In Texas Is Under Fire For Their Sign Telling Parents To Get Off Their Phones

A Texas daycare had a few words for some of their parents.

A sign was posted on the front door asking parents to get off their phones when picking up their children. Of course, a few of them were upset after reading it.

The sign said:

After reading the sign one parent pulled out her phone and took a picture of it and posted it on Facebook.

The sign has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Some parents agree that they should put their phones down seeing their kids after a long day, others think the daycare should be concerned with more important things. What do you think of the daycares message to parents?

Via: Gazeta Focus