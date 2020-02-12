Texas Couple Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With “Rib Smash” Instead Of Cake

For most new parents, it’s a tradition to celebrate their child’s first birthday with a “cake smash.” While no one can deny the cuteness of a baby smashing a cake all over the place, one Texas couple had a different idea for their daughter’s birthday. The couple has gone viral for the “rib smash,” featuring photos of their daughter with a huge plate of ribs.

Paul Morales is the pit master and owner of Made in Texas BBQ catering company, so there’s no way he couldn’t pass down his love for meat to his daughter. The photos, that have since gone viral feature Paul and his wife Denise’s daughter, Calista, sitting on a table in front of a plate of ribs. “A pitmaster's daughter does not simply do a cake smash for her first birthday. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the ‘Rib Smash,’” Morales captured the photo on Facebook.

The couple wanted to make sure they put their own spin on the tradition. "In our house, we have a saying: 'Keep everything as Texas as possible, do we were thinking about how can we come up with something that's Texas,” said Paul. As many online pointed out, this photo is just about as Texan as it gets.

