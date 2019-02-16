Watch Out Texas Coast: The Portuguese Man O’ War Are Back!

February 16, 2019
If you're dreaming of a leisurely barefoot walk along the Texas coast anytime soon (specifically, South Padre Island), you may want to reconsider.  See what Padre Island National Seashore just posted on their Facebook page:

The Portuguese Man O’ War look like colorful balloons, but they're definitely not.  Brought to the Texas coast (and outlying areas) by the tide and wind currents, they pack a painful sting.

Watch your step!

Source: NBC DFW

