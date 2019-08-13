Texas Baker Bakes Amazing Whataburger-Themed Birthday Cake

August 13, 2019
JT
JT
Whataburger, Corpus Christi, A-Frame Restaurant, Pretty Day, 2019

(Photo by Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Celicia Garcia is the owner of Little Lady Cakes, based in Laredo, Texas.

For a customer’s birthday, she baked an incredible custom cake with a Whataburger twist.  The cake came complete with toasted buns and fries lathered with ketchup for the customer’s “Whataburger-loving husband.”

The burger is made of 8-inch vanilla cakes with strawberry filling.  It’s decorated with buttercream frosting and covered with fondant. Fondant was also used to create the veggies.  Garcia "toasted" the buns with an airbrush and edible food coloring. The fries, which are placed in actual Whataburger containers, are made out of pound cake, and drizzled with red buttercream frosting.

Though she’s based in Laredo, Garcia does accept out-of-town orders, for an extra delivery fee!

Via My San Antonio

Tags: 
Texas
local
Laredo
Little Lady Cakes
Birthday cake
whataburger
Delicious
food
bakery

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes